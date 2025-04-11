Ksenia Karelina, a Los Angeles resident, has been released in a prisoner swap. The Russian-American citizen was accused by Russia’s FSB security service of raising money for a Ukrainian organisation that provided arms to the Ukrainian military. The organisation in question denied raising money for weapons or ammunition, saying it was focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief. In exchange, the US freed Arthur Petrov, who was accused of illegally exporting microelectronics to Russia for manufacturers working with the Russian military.