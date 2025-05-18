Billy Kenber Politics investigations correspondent

PA Media Mark Collett speaks during a protest by nationalist group Patriotic Alternative in 2023

Two prominent far-right figures have set out plans to hijack the success of Reform UK and push the party towards extremist views. David Clews, a conspiracy theorist and far-right influencer, and Mark Collett, a Nazi-sympathiser who set up the far-right Patriotic Alternative (PA), have called for supporters to “infiltrate” Nigel Farage’s party to push their own “pro-white” and anti-immigration agenda. In an online broadcast, Clews claimed – without offering evidence – that sympathisers were already active inside Reform, including “branch chairs” and people “on candidate lists”. A Reform spokesman said the far-right would never be welcome in the party and a “stringent vetting process” was in place.

“These people know they are not welcome and never will be,” they added. But Clews said far-right infiltrators would be difficult for Reform to detect because the individuals had no public ties to far-right organisations. “[They] watch alt media, they know the score, they’ve got no social media profile and they are members now of Reform and they’re going to work their way up within that,” he added. Clews and Collett, who previously worked for the BNP, have signed a “declaration of intent” to “drag Reform to the right”. “We encourage all of our supporters to become active organisers and members of Reform and seek candidacy to become MPs, mayors, councillors, police commissioners, MSPs, researchers, party staffers etc,” they wrote, pledging to provide “security and on the ground support” for Reform candidates if necessary. Under the pair’s strategy, small anti-immigration parties would be asked to stand aside to improve Reform’s chances of winning and far-right activists would campaign against Reform’s opponents. Some members of PA have been convicted of terrorism and racial hatred offences. Earlier this year, an undercover investigation by the BBC recorded members of the group using racial slurs and saying migrants should be shot.

Mark Collett, who set up the far-right Patriotic Alternative, said Reform’s success was helping to shift what was considered acceptable for political debate

Clews and Collett have listed the political goals they hope to make part of Reform’s platform, which include “ensuring the indigenous people of the British Isles remain a super majority by reducing immigration and beginning the process of mass deportations”. The broadcast this week setting out the strategy on Clews’ own United News Network (UNN) channel was first identified by the campaign group Labour Against Antisemitism. Collett said Reform’s success was helping to shift what was considered acceptable for political debate. He pointed to Conservative shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick’s recent comments that in Dagenham the “British population has reduced by 50% in the last 25 years” as proof. “We won’t be dropping our policies, our anti-Zionism, our anti-Net Zero,” Collett added. “We won’t be dropping our demands for a super majority of white Britons in Britain. So we’re not selling anything out. All we’re doing is using Reform as a wrecking ball.”