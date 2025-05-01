Abigail Taylor BBC News NI

PA Media Kneecap are an Irish-speaking rap trio who have courted controversy with their provocative lyrics and merchandise

The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terror officers will investigate online videos showing rap trio Kneecap calling for the death of British MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”. A video emerged of the west Belfast trio at a November 2023 gig where one person from the band says: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.” Both Hamas and Hezbollah are banned in the UK and it is a crime to express support for them. Kneecap say they have never supported Hamas or Hezbollah and would not incite violence against any individual. They say the video in question has been taken out of context.

Some gigs featuring the band have been called off since the video emerged, most recently their Plymouth show, which was cancelled just two days after it was announced. Organisers cited safety reasons, saying they had “taken advice from relevant authorities and agencies”. On Thursday, the Met Police said: “On April 22, we were made aware of an online video believed to be from a music event in London in November 2024. “Following this, we were made aware of a further video, believed to be from another music event in London in November 2023. “Both videos were referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos. “The investigation is now being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

Getty Images The band performed at Coachella festival in April

In a statement earlier this week, Kneecap said they rejected “any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.” The statement says: “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah” They stated that “an extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action”. Referring to two MPs who have been murdered in the UK in recent years, the trio added: “To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt.”

A Cabinet minister has said the rap group should not be allowed to perform at Glastonbury festival, where they are listed for the Saturday. Commons Leader Lucy Powell said that although the final decision would be for the festival organisers, she believed “no-one in this House” would want to see the group at Glastonbury, adding: “We’ll all continue to say so loud and clear.”

Reuters The group go by the stage names of Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí and Móglaí Bap

Kneecap have faced criticism and commercial consequences after displaying messages about the war in Gaza during their set at US music festival Coachella earlier this month. They were dropped by their sponsor and booking agent Independent Artist Group (IAG) and former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne called for Kneecap’s US work visas to be revoked. Following this, footage emerged from a previous gig, which is now under investigation by counter-terrorism officers.

Artists support Kneecap

A number of artists have signed a joint statement in support of Kneecap. Fontaines DC, Annie Mac, Bicep, Massive Attack, Pulp, Paul Weller and Christy Moore are among the artists who signed the open letter by Kneecap’s record label, Heavenly Recordings. The statement said there had been a “clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform” the band. It accused “senior political figures” in Westminster and the UK media of being “openly engaged in a campaign to remove Kneecap from the public eye”. “As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom,” the statement added. “In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people.”

Who are Kneecap?

