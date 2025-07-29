This is the moment a Spanish fighter jet was forced to perform an evasive manoeuvre during an air show in Gijon.

Video footage shows the Spanish F-18 fighter flying at a low altitude, when it suddenly turns upside down – avoiding a flock of birds and hurtling towards the sea, before flying away.

In a statement, the Spanish air force said “one of our F-18 fighter jets carried out an evasive manoeuvre upon detecting a flock of birds in its trajectory”.

“This action is part of routine protocols to preserve the integrity of the pilot and the safety of the audience,” the statement added.