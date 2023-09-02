CM Punk is no longer a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster following a backstage incident with Jack Perry at AEW‘s All In pay-per-view event in London.

AEW announced on Twitter today that it has terminated the wrestler and employment agreements with Punk (real name Philip Brooks) with cause, effective immediately. The decision is after the company did a weeklong investigation into the incident that saw Punk allegedly put Perry in a guillotine choke according to reports. It says that “the AEW Discipline Committee met and later convened with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause.”

AEW owner Tony Khan also issued a statement on firing one of its biggest stars.

“Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone,” said Khan. “Of course, I wish I didn’t have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world.”

Punk was currently the star of AEW Collision on TNT and has also had roles in movies, such as Girl on the Third Floor and Jakob’s Wife.