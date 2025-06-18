On Tuesday, the House of Commons voted to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales – the most consequential change in reproductive rights in almost 60 years.

And yet with two of the most consequential and controversial political debates of the year – both being voted on this week – MPs have been told they can do exactly what they want.

Whipping is a central part of the British political system. Whips are the MPs in each party responsible for discipline and ensuring their colleagues vote the right way.

In Westminster a lot of power is derived from patronage, as well as feelings of loyalty to a party, plus occasional warnings, threats and arm-twisting.

And on Friday, MPs will decide whether to legalise assisted dying, another complex issue spanning both the healthcare and justice systems with myriad legal and ethical challenges.

Both issues are a “conscience votes” or “free votes” – meaning it is a matter for Parliament, not government, and MPs can follow their instincts.

There was a sizeable majority of 242 in support of changing abortion law.

The debate over assisted dying is much closer. When MPs last voted on the issue in November, there was a 55 person majority in favour of the change.

Since then the BBC has discovered some are changing their minds.

It has led to a rare situation when we see loyal cabinet ministers voting on opposite sides.

Two of the most well-known politicians opposed to assisted dying – Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood, the justice secretary – are the very ministers whose departments will likely have to implement it if the change is approved.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has done his best to stay out of these debates to avoid influencing his colleagues, and yet his support for both policies is still pretty well known.

After this week’s decision to decriminalise abortion, the prime minister said: “My longstanding position, in principle, is that women have the right to a safe and legal abortion and that has been my longstanding position.”

Since 2015 he has voiced support for some form of an assisted dying bill.

And this week in Canada, Sir Keir hinted he would vote in favour of a law change.

“My own position is long-standing and well-known in relation to it,” he said.

“Based on my experience when I was chief prosecutor for five years, where I oversaw every case that was investigated.”

For politicians of all parties this week’s votes are a political peculiarity.

Some say they find the space to explore this issues liberating and exhilarating.

Others seem a little uncomfortable – surprising though it sounds – about the loneliness of having to make up their own minds.