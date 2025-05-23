The attack is understood to have happened at Hamburg’s Central Station at around 18:00 local time (17:00 BST) on Friday.

Police say they have arrested a suspect and a major operation is under way.

Three of the victims are reportedly in critical condition, with three others seriously injured.

Twelve people have been injured in a knife attack at the main railway station in the German city of Hamburg, local media is reporting.

A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP news agency that 12 people had been injured and that some of the injuries were life-threatening.

In a post on X, Hamburg Police said: “According to initial findings, a person allegedly injured several people with a knife in the main station.

“The suspect was arrested by police.”

Local media has reported that the attack happened near platforms 13 and 14 – which are accessible via a busy main road – while a train was on one of the platforms.

Some of the victims were treated inside trains, local media has reported.

Pictures from the scene show a number of emergency service personnel and vehicles on the ground, and barriers that seem to be hiding the injured from public view.

One photograph used on local media sites shows a man being taken away by paramedics on a stretcher.

Hamburg Central Station is one of Germany’s busiest transport hubs, with more than 550,000 travellers per day according to its website. It is often crowded during Friday rush hour.

This is the latest violent attack in Germany in recent months.