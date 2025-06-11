Reuters Police officers walk towards the flat of the 21-year-old suspect

Abandoned plans for a bomb attack have been found at the home of the suspected gunman in a school shooting in Austria, police have said. Police in the south-eastern city of Graz also found a non-functional pipe bomb, and a “farewell” letter and video during the search, they said in a statement. Ten people were killed in the attack at the secondary school on Tuesday – the deadliest in the country’s recent history. The suspect, a 21-year-old former student at the school, took his own life in a school bathroom shortly after the attack, according to police. Authorities have not yet drawn any conclusions on the gunman’s possible motive.

The incident, which left a further 11 people injured, took place at Dreierschützengasse secondary school in the north-west of the city. Six females and three males were killed in the attack, and a seventh female later died in hospital. The victims were a teacher and nine students aged between 14 and 17, police said. All were Austrian citizens, except for one who was Polish. Police said the suspect was born in Styria – the region in which Graz sits – and lived with his single mother, who was also Austrian, in the Graz-Umgebung District. They added that his father, of Armenian origin, had not lived with them since his parents’ separation. Current information suggests the shooter legally owned the two guns used in the attack – a pistol and a shotgun – and had a firearms licence, police said. They added that the guns would be forensically examined. The gunman, who has not yet been named, did not graduate from the school, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told a news conference earlier. He was not known to the authorities prior to the attack, police also confirmed.

Analysis of evidence and data storage devices will continue over the coming weeks and hundreds of people will be interviewed, they said. The incident would be reconstructed to shed light on how events unfolded, police added. They said police first arrived at the school six minutes after the first emergency call was made at 10:00 on Tuesday, with a rapid response unit and specialist Cobra tactical unit – which handles attacks and hostage situations – arriving by 10:17. Styrian police said this quick reaction “appears to have saved several lives”. Police have increased security measures around schools in the city since.

