Becky Morton Political reporter

PA Media

Israel’s plans to take over Gaza City are “wrong” and “will only bring more bloodshed”, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The prime minister urged the Israeli government to immediately reconsider its decision “to further escalate its offensive in Gaza”, after Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved the plans overnight by a majority vote. Netanyahu had earlier said he wanted to take control of the whole of the Gaza strip but the approved plan focuses specifically on Gaza City, the largest city in the enclave. The move has also prompted warnings from the army leadership and family members of hostages held in Gaza, who fear the offensive would endanger the 20 captives believed to still be alive.

In a statement, Sir Keir said: “This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed. “Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions. “What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution. Hamas can play no part in the future of Gaza and must leave as well as disarm.” He added: “Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction.” Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the plans were “utterly abhorrent” and “it’s increasingly clear [Netanyahu’s] goal is ethnic cleansing”. “This plan will only serve to wreak more devastation on the lives of millions of Gazans – whose homes and communities have already been destroyed – while endangering the lives of those hostages still held by Hamas,” he said. “Rather than sitting on its hands and issuing strongly worded statements, the UK government needs to take decisive action. “Keir Starmer needs to stop the export of all UK arms to Israel – today – and sanction Netanyahu and his cabinet.”

It comes as Foreign Secretary David Lammy is due to meet US Vice President JD Vance at his official country residence of Chevening House, in Kent, later. Vance and his family are in the UK for a private family holiday. However, the pair are also expected to hold a bilateral meeting, with the White House saying they will discuss “a variety of topics pertaining to the US-UK relationship”. Last week, the UK announced it would recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”, including agreeing to a ceasefire and committing to a two-state solution. The move was strongly criticised by Israel who said it “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism”. It also puts the UK at odds with the US, which, like Israel, has suggested recognition would reward Hamas. While Lammy and Vance agree that Israel must open up aid deliveries, they differ on Israel’s military actions and on what pressure it should face. Vance has said “we’ve also got to wage war on Hamas so that those folks stop preventing food from coming into this territory”.