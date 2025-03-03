Swedish police are investigating a suspected sabotage incident on a water pump on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Police told the BBC that the local government’s water unit received an alarm for a water pump on Sunday at 17:30 local time (16:30 GMT).

“Technicians found that someone has opened an electrical cabinet, pulled out a cable and thereby cut off the power to the pump,” police said. The technician put the cable back and reset the alarm at 21:30 local time, and the pump is now working.

Police have not said who they suspect could be responsible. The incident comes after the suspected sabotage of an undersea telecoms cable connecting Germany and Finland last month.