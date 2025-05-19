





The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ASTP/ONC) are asking for public input on how best to promote a seamless, safe, patient-centered digital health infrastructure for Medicare. According to CMS, the aim is to unharness the power of modern technology to help seniors and their families take charge of their health and well-being, manage chronic conditions and access care. CMS’ request for information is seeking feedback from patients, caregivers, providers, payers, technology developers and other stakeholders on how CMS and ASTP/ONC can: Drive the evolution and embrace of digital health management and care navigation applications.

Boost interoperability and safeguard access to health data via open, standards-based technologies.

Point out barriers preventing the seamless exchange of health information across systems.

Lower administrative red tape while at the same time hastening progress toward value-based, patient-centered care. “We are building a future where seniors and families have the digital tools they need at their fingertips, tools that help them make informed choices, manage chronic conditions, and stay healthy,” Stephanie Carlton, CMS chief of staff and deputy administrator, said in a statement. “The government must be a catalyst, not a barrier, to unleashing American innovation in health care.” The public comment period will run through June 16. THE LARGER TREND In 2024, CMS released its proposed calendar year 2025 physician fee schedule, which includes recommendations on coverage of digital health tools, including digital therapeutics and telehealth services. To support access to behavioral health services, CMS proposed that Medicare pay for digital mental health treatment devices used in conjunction with a behavioral health treatment plan. In 2022, JAMA Health Forum published a cross-sectional study suggesting that re-implementing licensure restrictions on out-of-state telemedicine, which were lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would have the most significant effect on patients living near a state border, those in rural locations and those receiving primary care or mental health treatment. Researchers aimed to determine which patients and specialties used out-of-state telemedicine visits among Medicare beneficiaries during COVID-19. They analyzed 100% Medicare fee-for-service claims from January through June 2021.