The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after two CN rail trains crashed into each other early Sunday morning west of Edson, Alta.

According to CN Rail spokesperson Ashley Michnowski, preliminary reports show the two trains sideswiped each other in a low-speed collision.

RCMP say they responded to the call around 7:10 am near Highway 47 and Township Road 530, about 13 kilometres west of Edson.

Cpl. Mathew Howell told Global News one train was carrying grain while the other train was hauling a load of batteries.

“Initial reports indicated a possible brake failure,” Cpl. Howell said.

The railway says as a result, several cars carrying grain derailed.

There were no injuries reported.

Michnowski says CN crews as well as local first responders remain on scene to investigate.

“There were no fires or hazardous materials involved, the tracks remain closed at this time. CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident,” Michnowski said in a statement.

The railway adds that there is no risk to the public.

The cause is still under investigation.