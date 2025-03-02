Reuters

Lancaster House may have been bathed in sunshine as European leaders gathered to chart a way forward for Ukraine. But there was a cloud hanging over the summit amid the gilt-edged grandeur of the former royal townhouse in central London. It came in the form of a question – was it all worth it? Was this gathering of European powers enough to shift the diplomatic dial? Or had the United States made up its mind to go it alone on finding a ceasefire in Ukraine? The prime minister’s answer was very much that Europe still had a role to play. He said the UK, France and others would work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting and then discuss that plan with the US.

He said Europe would keep military aid flowing now and, in the event of a peace deal, it would boost Ukraine’s own defensive capabilities, building up the country’s “armed forces and border defences” to ensure that “Ukraine can draw on munitions, finance and equipment to defend itself,” according to the official conclusions of the summit. And Sir Keir said there would be a “coalition of the willing” to defend Ukraine and guarantee peace. Who or what that would involve is not yet clear. The prime minister merely said that there would be “a force consisting of European and other partners”. The UK and France have already said they would be willing to put boots on the ground in Ukraine to help deter Russian aggression. The European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, said the purpose was to turn Ukraine into a “steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders”.

The aim, it would appear, is to beef up the European offer for post-war security guarantees for Ukraine in an attempt to convince Donald Trump to promise a US military backstop. The president has thus far been reluctant to go down that route, suggesting the presence of US mining firms on the ground in Ukraine would be enough to keep the peace. Sir Keir does not share this view, saying explicitly “to support peace on our continent and to succeed, this effort must have strong US backing”. This summit was in many ways an attempt by Europe to take some ownership of the diplomacy. In recent weeks, efforts to end fighting in Ukraine have been led by Trump speaking to Russian’s President Vladimir Putin and at his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The Europeans also wanted to find ways of repairing the transatlantic alliance, which is looking pretty fragile after the confrontation between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday.