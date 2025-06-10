Every race from Monaco on the first weekend in June to Madrid is then in Europe, before the Azerbaijan event on 25-27 September kicks off the final intercontinental part of the season.

The moves are in line with F1’s new rules, in which revised engines run on 100% sustainable fuels.

The season starts in Melbourne, Australia, on 6-8 March. The Bahrain Grand Prix, which has become the most common opening race, is again in April as a result of the timing of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Bahrain and the Saudi Arabian race will be held a week apart, but unlike this year there is a two-week gap between the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix in March after Australia, rather than the one of this season.

The British Grand Prix will be held on 3-5 July, and the season will mark the final appearance of the Dutch Grand Prix. It will be held at Zandvoort on 21-23 August.

The traditional Spanish race at Barcelona retains its place on 12-14 June as it fulfils the last year of its existing contract.

The season ends with two groups of three races on consecutive weekends – the US Grand Prix in Austin on 23-25 October followed by Mexico and Brazil, and then the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 19-21 November followed by Qatar and Abu Dhabi, which brings the season to a close on 4-6 December.