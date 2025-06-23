A bride was shot dead on her wedding night in a village near the south-east French city of Avignon after masked gunmen opened fire, local officials say.

One suspected attacker was also killed in an apparent exchange of fire, and the groom and a child of 13 were seriously wounded during the incident in the village of Goult.

A manhunt involving dozens of police officers and a helicopter is under way for an unknown number of suspects who managed to flee.

French media report that the violence may be linked to drug-related score-settling.

The authorities have opened an investigation into murder and attempted murder.