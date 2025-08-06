Lucy Hooker Business reporter, BBC News

AFP via Getty Images

Taxes must rise in the autumn if Chancellor Rachel Reeves is to meet her self-imposed borrowing rules, according to an economic think tank. The government was on track to miss the target it has set itself by £41.2bn, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr). It recommended “a moderate but sustained increase in taxes” including reform of the council tax system to make up the shortfall. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer defended the government’s handling of the economy, but did not explicitly answer a question about whether taxes would rise in the upcoming Budget.

Asked during a visit to a school in Buckinghamshire whether he disagreed with Niesr’s assessment that tax rises would be needed to raise revenue, the prime minister said “some of the figures that are being put out are not figures that I recognise”. “In the autumn, we’ll get the full forecast and obviously set out our Budget,” he said, adding the Budget would focus on living standards and “making sure that people feel better-off”. Niesr, which is not affiliated to any political party or movement, suggested the government could raise revenue through changes to the scope of VAT, pensions allowances and prolonging the freeze in income tax thresholds, which is set to end in 2028. When she became chancellor, Reeves set out two rules for government borrowing, which is the difference between public spending and tax income. The first rule was that day-to-day spending would be paid for with government revenue, which is mainly taxes. Borrowing can only be for investment. The second rule was that debt must be falling as a share of national income by the end of a five-year period. Reeves has repeatedly said these rules are “non-negotiable”. The chancellor originally promised not to raise taxes further, but recently refused to rule it out after disappointing data on economic growth. In its manifesto, Labour promised not to raise taxes such as income tax, VAT or national insurance on “working people”. The chancellor now faced a “trilemma”, the think tank said, over which of her pledges to fulfil: meeting her spending commitments, her manifesto promises to avoid tax rises on working people or meeting the limits she has set on borrowing. Stephen Millard, deputy director for macroeconomics at Niesr, told the BBC’s Today programme: “If she wants to raise £40bn then I think one of the big taxes is going to have to be raised. “If she does that then it will break the labour promise about raising taxes on working people.” Niesr argues that raising taxes would help build a “buffer” that would reassure investors about the stability of the UK’s public finances. That in turn “may reduce borrowing costs” for the government, it said. Sir Keir said he backed the government’s handling of the economy, saying Labour has “stabilised the economy” and “raised wages as well”.