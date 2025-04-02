Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he “never thought about committing fraud” as he testified in court in Spain over tax evasion charges.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss is accused of failing to pay 1m euros (£830,000) in tax on his Real salary during his first spell in charge from 2013 to 2015.

Ancelotti began his second stint at Real in 2021.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of four years nine months and a fine of 3.2m euros (£2.7m).

The Italian is accused of paying tax only on his Real salary and omitting income from image rights on his tax returns.

“For me, everything was in order,” Ancelotti told the Provincial Court of Madrid.