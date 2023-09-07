A new CNN poll claims that sixty-one percent of respondents think President Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings while Vice President.

The following claims about President Biden from the CNN poll is a lie. There is no evidence at all that Joe Biden has ever been involved in his son’s business, and even Republicans’ own witness have told them this on the record. Yet for *some reason* a majority of Americans in a dubious believe this complete lie.

The poll:

Most Americans say they think President Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings with Ukraine and China while he served as vice president under Barack Obama, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

“A majority, 61%, say they think that Biden had at least some involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, with 42% saying they think he acted illegally, and 18% saying that his actions were unethical but not illegal. Another 38% say they don’t believe Joe Biden had any involvement in his son’s business dealings during his vice presidency. Just 1% believe Biden was involved, but did not do anything wrong.”

Gosh, why does the public believe a complete fabrication about President Biden, made up by a man who is facing 4 indictments including 91 felony counts?

And in spite of the fact that Biden has not interfered in the investigation into his son even though his son is being treated more harshly than others facing the same charges, 55%, a majority, think Biden “has acted inappropriately regarding the investigation into Hunter Biden over potential crimes, while 44% say that he has acted appropriately.”

CNN’s analysis of the poll results tells us “Americans’ views on Joe Biden’s conduct related to Hunter Biden largely divide along partisan lines.” That’s another way of saying that Republicans believe complete lies planted into the broader media via repetition and actually, reporting of polls in this way.

Even House Freedom Caucus members like Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) know that there is nothing there. Buck has said, “I don’t think that evidence has been presented,” “I’m not convinced that that evidence exists,” and “I’m not supporting an impeachment inquiry.”

The media hasn’t yet learned the lesson from 2016. The correct way to report lies is to report the facts first, the lie, followed by a repetition of the truth. The reason the “truth sandwich” method is needed is because studies show that simply repeating a lie even to debunk it or just report a poll embeds it into the public’s mind as something that might have happened, something legitimate.

Given the fact that Trump faces so many serious criminal charges and his own grown kids worked in his White House and raised a lot of questions about their potential abuse of their position given the self-enrichment they managed while in the White House and immediately after it, there’s a sense in the public’s mind that “everyone does it.

But everyone does not do it. Joe Biden has been in the public eye as a public servant for decades. There has been zero evidence of his involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The only legitimate issue that would be a topic worthy of investigation is the ability of family members to use the power of the presidency for their own benefit. But that’s not the discussion the public is having, and there is oddly no investigation into Jared Kushner’s $2 billion haul from the Saudis upon leaving the White House.

Donald Trump has a talent for pushing propaganda and outright lies. Republicans repeat Trump’s claims which at best are unfounded and at worst are outright lies or projections.