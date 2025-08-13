In a lab nestled within Singapore’s innovation district, predictive models are being fine-tuned to help cities around the world make smarter decisions – from managing energy consumption to optimizing healthcare systems. But these aren’t just theoretical models; they are “digital twins” that fuse physics and AI to create virtual replicas of complex physical systems designed to simulate real-world conditions and guide decision-making. The project was born out of a bold Franco-Singaporean experiment known as the DesCartes program.

Origins and Purpose

At the heart of this effort is CNRS@CREATE, the unique overseas subsidiary of France’s National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS). “This is more than an adventure – it’s a big project with big perspectives,” says Professor Dominique Baillargeat, Director and CEO of CNRS@CREATE. “We believe the only way to push research forward is through collaboration. There are no boundaries in science.”

Launched in 2019 under Singapore’s Campus for Research Excellence and Technological Enterprise (CREATE) initiative, CNRS@CREATE was established to deepen scientific cooperation between France and Singapore. The move wasn’t incidental: CNRS has maintained a significant presence in Singapore since 2007, with four of its 80 global international research labs located in the city-state. This foundation paved the way for CNRS to join CREATE, under the National Research Foundation of Singapore, as a platform for higher-impact, applied research.

Focus Areas Today

The results are already apparent. From hybrid AI systems integrating physics for better urban planning to next-generation robotics, CNRS@CREATE has aligned its research efforts with Singapore’s strategic goals. “We focus on topics where Singapore seeks strong societal impact – AI, quantum technologies, decarbonization,” explains Prof. Dominique. “The idea is to build research of excellence that can quickly be applied and tested in real settings.”

Inside DesCartes Program

A cornerstone of CNRS@CREATE is the DesCartes program, an ambitious initiative that fuses AI and physics to improve predictive decision-making across sectors. It’s directed by Prof. Francisco Chinesta of the Arts et Métiers Institute of Technology in Paris, where he teaches computational science. Though incubated in Singapore, the program’s reach is rapidly expanding. Collaborations are already underway with partners in France, Spain and Brazil. ASEAN countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia may follow.

“The systems we develop here are meant to be scalable,” says Prof. Dominique, who also teaches at the University of Limoges. “That’s why we’re actively exploring regional partnerships using this approach.”

Connected Across Sectors

Beyond academia, CNRS@CREATE is deeply embedded in Singapore’s ecosystem, working with over a dozen industrial partners and major government agencies such as HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), EMA (Energy Market Authority), SMI (Singapore Maritime Institute) and DSO National Laboratories. “We now have about 15 ongoing industrial collaborations,” Prof. Dominique says. “Whether it’s French companies based in Singapore or local institutions, everyone shares a commitment to transforming research into practical solutions.”

Collaboration as Philosophy

But perhaps the most enduring legacy of CNRS@CREATE lies in the culture it promotes – a global, boundaryless vision of science. “In today’s world, there’s a tendency for countries to turn inward,” Prof. Dominique reflects. “But science cannot thrive behind walls. CNRS@CREATE is proof that when nations open up and work together, they can create something that genuinely improves lives.”

Ultimately, CNRS@CREATE is not just a research hub – it’s a blueprint for how international partnerships can deliver meaningful change. From Singapore to Paris, Valencia to Guimares, passing by São Paulo: it’s a story of science without borders, and a future shaped by shared innovation.

