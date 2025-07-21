SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Santa Clara basketball coach Herb Sendek signed a contract extension on Monday that will keep him at the school through the 2029-30 season.

Athletic director Heather Owen said she believes Sendek is the right person to lead the Broncos’ program.

“I have been impressed with his ability to navigate the ever-changing landscape that is college athletics while remaining true to our Santa Clara values,” she said in a statement. “He is one of the best teachers in the game and we are grateful to have him as the leader of our program.”

Sendek was originally hired in 2016 and is set to enter his 10th season at the helm for Santa Clara. He has a 161-120 record for the Broncos and has the fourth most wins in program history.

The Broncos have won at least 20 games in five of the past six seasons, falling short only in the COVID-shortened 20-game campaign in 2020-21. Santa Clara has finished in the top four in the West Coast Conference in four straight seasons.

Sendek has a 574-415 career record at Miami of Ohio, N.C. State, Arizona State and Santa Clara. He has made the NCAA Tournament eight times but is seeking his first appearance with the Broncos.

Santa Clara hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1996.