



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you don’t own a wallet, there’s a high chance that you may do two things: forget to take your credit cards out with you because you have nowhere to put them or struggle with loose coins and crumbled up dollars getting buried at the bottom of your purse.

To solve these problems, invest in a practical and stylish wallet that you’ll be delighted to carry around with you—like the Eliza Small Wallet at Coach Outlet. Right now, you can get your hands on the top-rated item for an impressive 70% off its original $238 price tag.

Eliza Small Wallet, $71 (was $238) at Coach Outlet

Measuring 4.25 inches long and 3.75 inches wide, the small wallet is the ideal size for stashing in your tote or crossbody bag as you head to work, travel, or for an evening out.

Available in three materials and four hues, the wallet will add a pop of color and a hint of texture to your purse. It has six card slots, a sleeve for cash, and a separate pouch for coins. The iconic Coach logo is embossed on the buckle closure for a sophisticated finish.

Related: Coach Outlet is selling a ‘practical’ $350 crossbody bag for only $129, and shoppers ‘love’ it

Shoppers are loving the “perfect” product, which they say is a “great everyday wallet.”

“Amazing and stylish wallet,” one reviewer said. “[It] has extra storage in the front for extra cards or coins. [I] love the golden button in the front to give it a unique and easy-to-use press button. [The] money slot [means] my bills don’t get ruined and wrinkled. It’s an overall amazing wallet, with style and texture. In love with my purchase.”

If you’re looking to keep your money and cards organized, shop the Eliza Small Wallet at Coach Outlet for only $71 while you can.