



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re the kind of person who schleps from home to school to work, a backpack isn’t just a charming accessory; it’s a necessary one. Sadly, most of the most functional backpacks aren’t exactly fashion statements.

The $698 Warner Backpack in Signature Canvas is on sale for only $199 at Coach Outlet, and it’s equal parts durable, dependable, and stylish. Shoppers love how it blends looks and dependability, calling it “beautiful and functional.”

Coach Warner Backpack in Signature Canvas, $199 (was $698) at Coach Outlet

The Coach Warner Backpack in Signature Canvas. Courtesy of Coach Outlet

Coach accessories are coveted by just about anyone who’s at least halfway fashion-forward. Sadly, it’s a brand as synonymous with popularity and style as price, which is usually astronomical. That said, this backpack doesn’t skimp on build quality or materials. It’s made of Coach’s signature coated canvas and refined pebble leather, with a soft fabric inner lining to cradle all your precious belongings.

The snap pockets on the outside store essentials like your phone and wallet, while the inside stores everything else, with additional pockets that make use of every inch of space. There’s even a dedicated laptop sleeve for tech-savvy students and office workers alike. A backpack this roomy and durable is excellent, whether you plan on using it every day or need a reliable way to pack belongings for a weekend trip. It’s available in tan, gunmetal, and midnight navy to suit just about every aesthetic under the sun, all sporting Coach’s iconic branding.

Related: Amazon is selling a $650 Samsung Galaxy smartwatch for just $450 that buyers compare to an Apple Watch

“I love that it has extra room without being bulky, all in a super high-grade leather,” one shopper said. “What a high-quality and incredible backpack. I highly recommend this for anyone.”

The Warner Backpack in Signature Canvas retails for $698, but you can shop it at Coach Outlet for only $199 before the sale ends or it sells out. Shop this unbelievable deal while you still can, and never again choose between form and function anytime you have to pack a bag.