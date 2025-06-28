



You probably don’t think much about your wallet on a daily basis, but if it’s bursting at the seams, spilling change into your work tote, or filling your crossbody bag with old receipts, it’s probably time for an upgrade. If you need something that’s as functional as it is stylish, Coach Outlet has a fantastic deal on a wallet right now that shoppers call a “must buy.”

Now just $89, the Long Zip-Around Wallet is currently discounted to 70% off the regular $289 price. This limited-time sale can save you $209 on a wallet with enough space to hold all of your cards, cash, and even your phone.

Long Zip-Around Wallet, $89 (was $298) at Coach Outlet

Available in over 20 color options, you can pick whichever style matches your go-to Coach handbag or mix it up with a pretty pattern. Choose from fun options like denim, a vibrant lemon print, and a gorgeous floral motif, or keep it classic with a solid-color leather wallet.

Measuring 7.5 inches long, 4 inches high, and 1 inch wide, this wallet has a zip-around closure that goes all the way around the outside to keep everything securely inside. It features 12 credit card slots (reviewers like that they aren’t too tight), a bill compartment, and an interior coin pocket that zips. Plus, it has a detachable wrist strap for carrying as a wristlet. You can also fit any size iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone inside, so it’s perfect for running errands or traveling.

Many reviewers mentioned buying this wallet in multiple colors to coordinate with their Coach bags, and several commented that it’s super giftable, particularly when on sale. One shopper said this wallet is the “best purchase ever,” while others said it’s “so beautiful” and “everything fits nicely” inside. Another reviewer called it “easy and convenient to use.”

“If you are looking for a wallet with lots of card compartments, plus a spacious spot for cash and coins, this wallet is for you,” said one satisfied shopper. “I often carry a lot in my wallet, so I find that even when I do, the wallet itself doesn’t feel stuffed. Plus, it can be carried as a wristlet if you aren’t wanting to put it in a bag or purse.”

The Long Zip-Around Wallet is a steal at just $89. Grab this wallet deal at Coach Outlet while you still can, and stay organized in style.