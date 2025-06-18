



Our wallets get a lot of daily use, but are not something we often replace. If your wallet is in need of an upgrade, look no further than the Medium Corner Zip Wallet in Signature Canvas on sale for $69 at Coach Outlet. Originally $198, this wallet is made with Coach’s signature coated canvas and has space for all of your cards, cash, and more.

Coach Outlet shoppers have rated this wallet 4.7 stars and written over 1,000 perfect reviews. “My favorite wallet in the Coach Collection,” one shopper wrote. “Definitely recommend this to someone who is looking for a wallet that is well constructed, fashionable, and mid-size to fit your cards and money,” they added.

Coach Outlet Medium Corner Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas With Floral Print, $69 (was $198) at Coach Outlet

This compact wallet measures 5 inches long, 0.5 inches wide, 3.5 inches tall, and can fit in most bags. It is on sale in a variety of colors and patterns, but we’re especially in love with the floral print which has purple and orange flowers with pops of green and yellow. The interior is tan and the exterior features silver hardware.

The wallet would go beautifully with any neutral purse, but if you want a bag to match, Coach Outlet is also selling its popular Teri Shoulder Bag and City Tote Bag in the same floral print.

The wallet has seven credit card slots, a bill compartment, and a zip coin pocket. There is also a clear window for your ID and a snap closure to keep everything in place. “This wallet is surprisingly larger than you’d think,” another shopper wrote. “I like the compartment for bills, and I can hold all of my cards I normally use, plus any extras.”

This floral print wallet will keep you organized while looking stylish, and with a 65% savings, it also makes the perfect gift.