



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A dainty crossbody bag is the ultimate accessory for spring and summer. It’s not just the fashionable look that makes it a great choice, it’s lightweight and hands-free wear makes it ideal for strolling the park, outdoor drinks with friends, and exploring a new city when traveling.

With a plethora of purses on the market, finding the perfect crossbody bag can take some effort, but we’re here to help. We’ve found an awesome designer handbag deal happening now at Coach Outlet. The $378 Mini Klare Crossbody Bag has been discounted to just $159 for a limited time and it’s the perfect spring accessory.

Mini Klare Crossbody Bag, $159 (was $378) at Coach Outlet

The two floral appliqué styles, in a trendy white and pretty purple, are a flawless look for spring, but you can also choose from more classic colors. Ten other handbag colors are also discounted to $159, including a bright white, stylish black, neutral canvas prints, and more.

There’s a lot to love about this handbag, but one of the coolest features is its versatile design. The bag is constructed with a strap that’s adjustable and removable, allowing you to wear it as a crossbody bag or a long shoulder bag. By doubling the strap, you can even wear it as a chic, shorter shoulder bag.

One shopper wrote, “I absolutely adore this bag and every color it comes in. I love that it could be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag. I’ve received so many compliments on it!”

Measuring 7 inches long, 5.25 inches tall, and 2 inches wide, this handbag is nice and compact. It has a smart design with an open pocket on the outside and a zipper pocket and open pocket on the inside. While the size is smaller, shoppers say it still has plenty of room for all your essentials.

One reviewer said, “I didn’t need another mini purse, but when I saw this in the store, I had to buy it. Don’t let the word mini scare you away from purchasing. This purse stores a lot and it’s the perfect size for date night, a concert, or a quick run to the mall. It’s stylish and it holds a lot. I was able to fit my keys, Gucci mini wallet, lipstick, iPhone 15, a small hand sanitizer, and a mini lotion.”

Another shopper said, “The bag is absolutely stunning and looks so good! It has enough space and it’s perfect for a night out.”

The majority of shoppers have given this crossbody bag a perfect five-star rating. Many of these reviewers mention its impressive quality and stylish design, including one customer who wrote, “A must-have bag. This item was spot on. It was a gift for my sister, and she enjoyed the classy and elegant, yet fashionable look.”

The $159 deal on the Mini Klare Crossbody Bag won’t last long, and certain colors could sell out. Add one of these cute handbags to your cart now to score one for yourself while it’s still on sale.