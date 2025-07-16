



Whether your commute is a five-minute stroll or an hour-long drive, having a designated bag for work just makes sense. A spacious tote that holds your laptop, notebooks, and essentials can help keep you organized on even the most hectic days. Coach Outlet has a can’t-miss deal on a sophisticated bag that’s perfect for professionals on the go.

The $598 Caleb Work Bag is an absolute steal at just $209 right now. That’s a stunning 65% discount that saves you $389 on what shoppers say is a “wonderful work bag.” At this price, it’s a must-have accessory for work and travel.

Caleb Work Bag, $209 (was $598) at Coach Outlet

This luxe bag comes in your choice of black or saddle (brown) pebble leather or black signature canvas with a fabric lining. It measures 16.5 inches long, 11 inches tall, and 5.75 inches wide, offering a “nice and roomy” interior. There’s space for all of your work gear, and the quality design means this bag will hold up to anything and everything the day throws your way.

A zip-top closure keeps contents inside your bag secure, while interior and exterior pockets are perfect for stashing smaller items like your phone or keys. With a 4.75-inch drop handle and a 25-inch detachable shoulder strap, you’ve got options for carrying it through busy airports or crowded trains. Shoppers say they “love that there is an option to make it a crossbody.”

Coach Outlet shoppers appreciate the bag’s design, calling it “very durable,” as well as “roomy and stylish.” They say the “great size” makes it “perfect for everyday carry or light travel.”

“I love the quality of the leather and the size of the bag,” said one satisfied shopper. “It accommodates my laptop, sketch pad, and plenty more.”

At just $209, the Caleb Work Bag is a deal that you don’t want to miss. Catch this tote on sale for a limited time, and finally snag a bag that works as hard as you do.