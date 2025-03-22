



As much as we love a crossbody bag or shoulder bag, there’s another style that might be even better: a belt bag. Perfect for people on the go, a belt bag holds your essentials while keeping your hands free, which is perfect for shopping or traveling.

At Coach Outlet, we found an adorable option — the Elias Mini Belt Bag — and it’s under $100. With a 67% discount, the $298 belt bag is just $99.

Elias Mini Belt Bag, $99 (was $298) at Coach Outlet

Made of pebbled leather, this mini belt bag has a sleek look that shoppers say is “functional and cute” and they “wear it everywhere.” It measures 8.5 inches long, 2.25 inches wide, and 4.5 inches tall with enough space to carry smaller items and essentials, including a phone, wallet, and keys. The mini belt bag comes with a 47.25-inch adjustable strap that you can wear as a crossbody or on your waist. It’s available in two colors: black and maple brown.

“I was looking at another designer cross body, but once I saw this one I was SOLD!! I can rarely find black with silver accents…which is what cinched this purchase for me,” one shopper said.

“Love this cross body and get soo many compliments when I wear it. Goes great with a casual outfit as well as dressing it up for the weekend,” a reviewer said. “Perfect size for phone, small wallet, lip gloss, and a couple other necessary items. Bought a black one too.”

The Elias Mini Belt Bag at Coach Outlet is a fantastic accessory that you can use every day, on a night out, or while you’re traveling. For under $100, it’s a must-have.