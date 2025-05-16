Statement by Stephen Legault, Senior Manager, Alberta Energy Transition

Canmore | Traditional territories of the Treaty 7 Nations – The Grassy Mountain coal mine, in the headwaters of the Crowesnest River in southwestern Alberta, is not in the public interest, but rather in the interest of an Australian billionaire, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who is giving into threats made by Northback Holdings to sue Alberta for billions if the mine isn’t opened.

The May 15th approval by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to allow for exploration for coal on both public and private land demonstrates a reckless disregard for the health of southern Alberta’s water. The AER claims “because there will be no excavation, no coal-mining operations and no new waste rock piles created” during exploration, that there will be no selenium pollution.

However, this ignores what will happen if Northback finds coal in the previously developed mine site, which it no doubt hopes it will. Renewed mining will ultimately lead to irreversible water pollution and water withdrawals from the Crowsnest River system, impacting farmers, ranchers, anglers and downstream communities such as Lethbridge.

This project was rejected by a joint federal-provincial environmental assessment in June of 2021, but Alberta made changes to the coal policy that allowed Northback to apply again.

The decision comes exactly five years to the day from when the Alberta government scrapped the long standing Eastern Slopes coal mining moratorium, opening the door for companies like Northback and others to skirt the conservation measures protecting Alberta’s headwaters.

Northback and five other mining companies have sued the Alberta government for $15 billion over the province’s previous flip-flop on the Eastern Slopes Coal Policy.

If the Premier had the best interests of Albertans in mind, she wouldn’t allow a coal mine to be built where southern Albertans get their water from. Instead, Alberta would invest in the region’s long-term economic prosperity, protect the province’s headwaters, and stand up to foreign bullies who only want to destroy our headwaters in the name of profit and privilege.

ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE (environmentaldefence.ca): Environmental Defence is a leading Canadian environmental advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.

– 30 –

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

Alex Ross, Environmental Defence, media@environmentaldefence.ca