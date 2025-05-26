The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued coastal flood advisories for several counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Through early Tuesday (May 27) morning, the advisories warn of potential minor flooding in low-lying and tidal areas.

In Pennsylvania, the advisory covers Lower Bucks, Philadelphia, Delaware, Eastern Montgomery, Camden, Gloucester, and Northwestern Burlington counties. The alert remains in effect until 5:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday, with forecasters cautioning residents to expect minor flooding during high tide, particularly in vulnerable shorefront areas.

In Delaware, the affected areas include Kent, Inland Sussex, and the Delaware Beaches, where a coastal flood advisory is in place until 1:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday. According to the NWS, water levels are expected to rise along inland waterways and tidal creeks, posing a risk to properties situated at lower elevations.

New Jersey is also under multiple advisories, covering both coastal and inland counties. The advisory is valid through the early hours of Tuesday and includes Middlesex, Western and Eastern Monmouth, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington, New Castle, Salem.

Live Events

The NWS is advising residents in these regions to exercise caution, especially around high tide cycles. Low-lying roadways and basements near coastal or tidal zones may experience temporary inundation.

Motorists are urged not to attempt to drive through flooded roads, and homeowners in flood-prone areas are advised to take precautionary measures. Local authorities have requested the public to stay updated through official channels and to follow safety instructions as conditions evolve.