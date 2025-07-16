The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Say yes to the invite! Whether it’s a last-minute beach picnic, your pickle ball tournament dinner or a golden hour spin on the boat with your crew, let’s help you aggregate a Best Dressed getup that hits the big bullseye for summer 2025.
The mission: to be summery, but with coverage and warmth after sunset. For me? Nothing trumps a white cotton maxi (or skirt) paired alongside a cute cardi for after the sun sets.
This combo. This gathered neckline maxi dress plus a two-button cardigan, both from Canadian brand Oak and Fort, is ideal for that last minute, late afternoon cottage cocktail party, non? Oui!
After a mildly shaky start the past couple of years, mesh flats have emerged as this season’s most sought-after wheels.
Because you should always feel and dress like you just returned from Provence.
Finish the vignette (and prepare for accessories-envy) with a Wavy Disc ring by Vancouver’s Lolo.
Golden hour on a boat can feel like you’re living inside a watercolour painting (or a music video, your call). For a grownup getup, consider hopping on board with an Italian-leaning vibe.
High on the bellissima barometer whether it’s around your neckline, tied to your tote or worn kerchief-style over your mane attraction.
The high-rise Hattie barrel jean by AG nails that laid-back-but-luxe message.
Sleeves rolled, peekaboo bikini top beneath – you get the idea. The AM to PM Boyfriend shirt by Canadian brand Pure and Simple is a sophisticated year-round essential.
Here’s your candy-shell colour pop for underneath that button up.
Or just skip the pants and the chemise and rock a swimsuit plus chunky cardi combo (my kinda gal).
You know those invites. They hint at being dressy but also demand for casual. They can be stress-inducing to architect, to say the least. The solution? Silk – plus pretty much anything.
Vancouver’s Stapl Studio has nailed it with this wide-legged tuxedo pant avec half elastic waist – and pockets.
You know I love a well-tailored linen vest, and this Pacino version from Aritzia can float between corporate and the cabin.
You might as well be putting on a crown. A knotted headband instantly injects a dose of regal and a dash of cool.
