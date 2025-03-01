Coca-Cola is looking like a worthwhile investment at this point as a top beverage stock, if word from top market veteran Jim Cramer, the current host of Mad Money is to be believed. The Coca-Cola Company is currently one of the biggest manufacturers of beverages, including soft drinks, water, tea, juice, and plant-based options, which are mainly non-alcoholic in nature yet widely popular all across the globe.

Coca-Cola stocks a buyable option?

According to Cramer, there are chances that Coca-Cola’s products often come in a can at some points, which have a chance to get tariffed at some point. Moreover, he has also stated that ‘Coca-Cola has become a low-risk juggernaut with a solid dividend,’ something that makes it one of the top choices for purchasing in the current market conditions.

According to an Insider Monkey report, KO currently ranks 5th on our list of stocks that Jim Cramer has recently discussed. This is how Coca-Cola should be considered as an investment, even though the winds are in favor of AI stocks that are giving great retuns in a relatively shorter amount of time.

FAQs:

Are Coca-Cola stocks available at NYSE?

Yes, Coca-Cola stocks are readily available to trade and purchase at the New York Stock Exchange.

Who is Jim Cramer?

Jim Cramer is one of the most popular market veterans in the US and the host of Mad Money.