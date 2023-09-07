Hello and welcome to coverage of the first women’s semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

All eyes will be on Gauff as the youngster bids to reach the final of her home grand slam for the first time. By reaching the last four, the 19-year-old became the first teenager to get to the semi-finals in New York since Serena Williams in 2001.

“Oh, it means a lot to me. I mean, being in any sentence with her is great,” she said. “I mean, she’s the greatest player of all time. You know, I’m nothing close to that yet. I’m just really honored to be in the same sentence as her.

“It’s something that I’m used to a lot. So, you know, I’m not going to sit here and be like, Oh, I’m shocked, but I feel like a lot of the stats have aligned with her, and people find new things to think about. I was the first teenager in the quarters and now semis, so I’m guessing if I win they’re going to be, like, finals. It’s just going to keep going.

“Like I said, I never take it for granted. She’s my idol. I think if you told me when I was younger that I would be in these same stat lines as her, I would freak out.

“I’m still trying not to think about it a lot, because I don’t want to get my head big or add pressure, but it is a cool moment to have that stat alongside her.”

Muchova marched in the semis after overwhelming Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday. The Czech, who was a finalist at the French Open this year, was understandably cagey about what her tactics would be against Gauff.

“The key of the match… for sure playing my own game,” she said. “I don’t really want to say all the keys (smiling), I mean, with the tactics. So I’ll just focus on myself, and yeah, try to bring the best out of me to play with her.

“She’s very athletic. She never gives up. Runs for every ball. Doesn’t do many mistakes. So she has kind of all the strokes. So very, very good player from all the aspects.”