The Season 1 Reloaded update is live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, bringing a new crossover with The Boys, the new Rio map for multiplayer, and more. This update also includes the TAQ Evolvere light machine gun. Here we’ll guide you through all the ways to unlock this new gun.

How to unlock the TAQ Evolvere LMG

The TAQ Evolvere is described as a versatile and advanced, multi-caliber LMG capable of firing 7.62 or 5.56 ammunition. This new light machine gun can either be unlocked for free by completing in-game challenges or purchased as part of a cosmetic bundle.

The base version can be unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from the Week 7 challenge list. There are 21 challenges in total for the week, spanning multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, but you can mix and match any five.

TAQ Evolvere light machine gun

Multiplayer challenges week 7:

Get First Blood 3 times with a recommended weapon

Get 20 operator kills with the JAK Signal Burst equipped to the Holger 556

Get 30 operator kills with the JAK Bullseye equipped to a recommended weapon

Get 3 Fury kills with a recommended weapon

Get 20 operator kills with the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit equipped to the TYR

Get 20 operator kills with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit equipped to the Rival-9

Get 30 operator kills with the AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon equipped to a recommended weapon

Zombies challenges week 7:

Get 75 mercenary kills with a recommended weapon

Get 300 kills while aiming down sights with the JAK Signal Burst equipped to the Holger 556

Get 250 kills with shotguns at epic (Purple) rarity or higher

Get 500 fire damage kills with a recommended weapon

Get 300 kills with the JAK Thunder LMG Kit equipped to the Sidewinder

Get 300 critical kills with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion equipped to the Rival-9

Clear five Infested Strongholds

Warzone challenges week 7:

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the north-west region (Resort, Power, Seaport, or Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the southern region (City, Suburbs, or Manor)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times or complete a covert exfil

In Warzone, open 50 loot caches

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the eastern region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the central region (Old Town or Low Town)

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

Additional Zombies unlock method

The TAQ Evolvere can also be unlocked through a successful exfil in MW3’s Zombies mode. If a friend has this new weapon already, just have them set the TAQ Evolvere as their insured weapon and invite them to play with you. They can drop the gun for you to pick up at the start of the match, and then you just need to successfully exfil with the weapon. You might even get lucky and loot an enemy player who has this weapon equipped. This Zombies unlock method works for any weapon in the game.

Store bundle

If all of the unlock methods sound like too much work, you can soon bypass the challenges completely and purchase the gun outright in the shop. A shop bundle for the TAQ Evolvere is not available at launch but will likely arrive at a later date.

Make sure to check out GameSpot’s guide for unlocking Season 1 Reloaded’s HRM-9 submachine gun.