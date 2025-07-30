Codie Sanchez’s Bizscout, a fast-growing business acquisition marketplace, announced the appointment of Bobby Graham as President. In this role, Graham will lead operations, growth, and platform development, working alongside Sanchez to scale what has become one of the fastest-growing deal platforms in the U.S.

Graham, a veteran of high-growth marketplaces, brings deep experience building trusted transaction ecosystems. Prior to BizScout, Graham held senior roles at SeatGeek, where he helped scale the company from a startup into a nationally recognized ticketing marketplace, leading expansion across both primary and secondary business lines.

Bizscout has expanded from zero to over 100,000 users and has facilitated more than 25,000 connections between qualified business buyers and sellers. The next focus of his Presidency will be BizScout’s launch of DealOS, its proprietary deal management software. Hand holding buyers and sellers of businesses with a custom CRM, data room, off market deal searching and loan options all on platform.

“Established marketplaces encourage bad actors to take advantage of buyers who are eager to try their hand at ownership and freedom,” said Graham. “BizScout is changing that. We help serious buyers find genuine deals, and sellers sell for more and faster. I’m focused on offering the highest quality, most legitimate businesses for sale anywhere on the internet.”

Sanchez, who remains BizScout’s CEO and strategic lead, emphasized Graham’s fit and timing.

“Bobby is a builder. He’s scaled billion-dollar platforms and knows how to earn trust in fragmented markets,” said Sanchez. “At BizScout, we’re building the rails for Main Street ownership. Bobby is the right operator to take this movement from early traction to full-on scale.”

BizScout is currently rolling out new features designed to streamline and accelerate the acquisition process. These include AI-powered buyer-seller matching, listing analysis to boost seller exposure, free business valuations, financial verification tools, and expanded onboarding flows. The goal is simple: help legitimate sellers close faster, and help serious buyers find better deals, all without the noise and uncertainty of outdated listing sites.

With Graham now formally at the helm, BizScout is doubling down on infrastructure, speed, and trust to define the next era of small business acquisition.

About BizScout

BizScout is the verified marketplace for serious small business acquisitions. Founded by Codie Sanchez under the Contrarian Thinking umbrella, BizScout connects vetted buyers and sellers through DealOS, its proprietary end-to-end platform designed to close deals faster and more reliably. With over 100,000 users and growing rapidly, BizScout is the go-to destination for qualified business buyers, legitimate listings, and real ownership opportunities. Learn more at bizscout.com.