Transcript:

Young people around the world love gaming and coding. And an initiative called Coding for Climate is helping them apply those passions to climate solutions.

Koen Timmers is the cofounder of Take Action Global, the nonprofit that runs the free, three-week program.

Timmers: “It comes with new skills like creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and those kinds of things.”

Now in its second year, the program is open to classes around the world. Each selects a problem – such as water scarcity, deforestation, or biodiversity loss.

And they use technology to share solutions. For example, last year some students used Minecraft to design a city that runs on clean energy.

Some learned HTML coding to create websites with information about climate change. And others programmed devices that monitor soil moisture.

The classes share their projects on an online platform.

Timmers: “So that other teachers and other students in other countries can learn from it, … and in the end, appreciate each other for each other’s solutions and work.”

This year, classes from more than 100 countries are participating. So the program is helping build a global community of young people eager to apply their skills to climate solutions.

Reporting credit: Sarah Kennedy / ChavoBart Digital Media