Coffee machine deals at a glance

This month we’re seeing deals go live from a range of brands and retailers, and now is the perfect time to pick up your chosen coffee machine for a fraction of the recommended retail price (RRP).

Amazon – deals across hundreds of products

Currys – discounts across small and large gadgets

JD Williams – offers on homeware and kitchen appliances

AO.com – discounts on coffee machines, ovens, dishwashers, and more

Appliances Direct – hundreds of deals across electricals

Lakeland – deals are now live, with special offers on Sage

Very – up to 50% off in the Very Big Sale

Robert Dyas – end-of-season clearance sale now on

John Lewis and Partners – deals on coffee machines, air fryers and more

Sage – discounts on coffee grinders and espresso machines

De’Longhi – offers across selected coffee machines

Some retailers, such as John Lewis & Partners, AO.com and Currys guarantee to match a price if you find a product being sold cheaper by another retailer. Not all will offer user-friendly additions such as free delivery though, so it’s worth having those extras on your radar.

Bean-to-cup coffee machine deals

De’Longhi Eletta Explore deals

Best bean-to-cup coffee machine for cold brew

Star rating: 5/5

If you’re an iced coffee drinker, the Eletta Explore is one of few machines on the market that’s specifically designed to create cold brew coffee alongside multiple hot drink options. Our cold brew cappuccinos were refreshing and creamy, and this model did a great job of brewing espresso, too.

It has a wide digital display that communicates each part of the process clearly, and both the grind settings and milk temperature can be adjusted to your liking. There’s also plenty of advice on how to clean and prolong the life of your machine.

Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine deals

Best designed bean-to-cup coffee machine

Star rating: 5/5

Rated 5/5 stars by BBC Good Food experts during testing, this compact bean-to-cup is considered one of our Star Buy coffee machines. The rounded lines and statement 1950s style is undeniably Smeg, but surprisingly for its category, it doesn’t have a footprint that dominates the kitchen countertop. In fact, it’s one of the smallest bean-to-cup coffee machines on the market, combined with contemporary style and offering eight coffee functions and an efficient milk frother.

Read our full Smeg BCC02 bean-to-cup coffee machine review.

Wattage: 1470W

Available from:

Sage the Oracle Touch coffee machine deals

Best bean-to-cup coffee machine

Star rating: 5/5

Whether you’re a seasoned coffee pro or complete beginner, this Sage won’t disappoint. It offers five automatic coffee pre-sets and takes the dosing and tamping of grinds off your hands, whilst giving you extensive flexibility to personalise brew elements at a nitty-gritty level, including grind size and milk temperature.

Read our full Sage the Oracle Touch bean-to-cup coffee machine review.

Wattage: 2400W

Available from:

De’Longhi La Specialista Maestro EC9665.M espresso coffee machine deals

Best mid-range manual bean-to-cup coffee machine

Star rating: 5/5

This high-tech coffee machine is a real statement piece. It’s packed with lots of useful features like a quick-start function for coffee in a flash, and a bean sensor that lets you know when you’re running low on coffee. It produced a deliciously smooth, rich espresso. Read our full De’Longhi La Specialista Maestro EC9665.M review.

Wattage: 1450W

Available from:

Sage the Barista Express coffee machine deals

Best mid-range bean-to-cup coffee machine

Star rating: 4.5/5

After a hands-on coffee making experience without the specialist price-tag? The Barista Plus will offer you every opportunity to improve your barista skills with adaptable coffee settings, without the price tag of Sage’s larger machines with lots of bells-and-whistles.

Read our full Sage the Barista Express coffee machine review.

Wattage: 1850W

Available from:

Breville Barista Max espresso machine deals

Best manual espresso bean-to-cup espresso machine for beginners

Star rating: 4.5/5

Looking similar in appearance to some of its more expensive counterparts, this Breville model comes at a fraction of the price. It has all the essentials covered: single and double espresso, long americano, plus a manual milk wand, perfect for cappuccinos and lattes.

Read our full Breville Barista Max review.

Wattage: 1300W

Available from:

Beko BioCoffee CEG5311 coffee machine deals

Best budget bean-to-cup coffee machine

Star rating: 4/5

This sleek Beko bean to cup coffee machine offers versatility and streamlined simplicity. The espresso brewed had a hazelnutty crema, which was great to see, though we found moving between functions and frothing milk a little slow.

Available from:

Melitta Purista Series 300 bean-to-cup coffee machine deals

Best bean-to-cup coffee machine for basic utility

Star rating: 3.5/5

This bean-to-cup does the basics really well. The height-adjustable spout accommodates a variety of mug sizes. The grinding process was also relatively quiet compared to other machines tested against it. Although there is no hot water function or Americano function, the machine will make a 200ml cup of black coffee when set to max.

Read our full Melitta Purista bean-to-cup coffee machine review.

Wattage: 1450W

Available from:

Coffee pod machine deals

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie coffee pod machine deals

Best affordable coffee pod machine

Star rating: 5/5

We love this diminutive coffee pod machine. It does the basics really well, reliably producing a crema-topped espresso shot every time during testing and also offering the slightly longer lungo feature. It’s small, compatible with Lavazza’s compostable Eco Caps and thanks to a statement handle, carries a lot of style.

Wattage: 1250W

Available from:

Lavazza Deséa coffee pod machine deals

Best all-round coffee pod machine

Star rating: 5/5

Feature-rich versatility is one of the Desea’s biggest strengths, along with its user-friendly controls and ability to make excellent coffee. Unlike most coffee pod machines, it will foam milk at the same time.

Read our full Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea coffee pod machine review.

Wattage: 1200W

Available from:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee pod machine deals

Best coffee pod machine for quality espresso

Star rating: 4.5/5

The Vertuo Pop is the most affordable machine in the Nespresso portfolio, and this deals season you can pick it up for even less. It produced an excellent, well-balanced espresso with a thick crema. Do be aware though, the set up is a little time-consuming.

Wattage: 1260W

Available from:

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee pod machine deals

Best machine for pod versatility

Star rating: 4.5/5

This Nespresso machine is compatible with the brand’s domed pods which feature a barcode on the underside. The result is a versatile machine offering five coffee functions from a single button. Each pod is spun quickly during the brew cycle to top every coffee with a thick layer of fine, silky foam resembling crema. Espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, mug and alto drinks are available.

Read our full Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee pod machine review.

Wattage: 1500W

Available:

Espresso machine deals

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte deals

Best mid-range espresso machine for freshly ground coffee

Star rating: 5/5

This model, rated 5/5 stars by our expert reviews team, is a great choice for beginners – and even better if you like to experiment with different bean roasts and varieties.

Dosing and grinding is all done automatically – simply choose a grind setting on the control panel (11 settings are selectable) and the beans will be freshly ground from the hopper. You can also adjust the dose to your liking.

Compressing the coffee grounds is the hands-on part, and a silicone tamping mat and heavy tamper are included to help with this.

A stainless steel milk jug is also provided, to steam milk into microfoam for cappuccinos and lattes, plus there’s a dual-height cup tray for short and long drinks.

Wattage: 1300W

Available from:

Sage Bambino Plus espresso maker

Best mid-range espresso maker

Star rating: 4.5/5

After a slimline coffee machine that can draw single and double shots and froth milk? The Sage Bambino Plus is a brilliant choice. This easy to use machine impressed us in test thanks to its intuitive control panel and impressive milk frother. Each shot pulled was rich and thick – just what we were looking for.

Read our full Sage Bambino Plus review.

Available from:

Breville One-Touch Coffee House II deals

Best espresso machine for frothy coffee

Star rating: 4.5/5

This compact and slender espresso machine from Breville comes with an automated milk frother that you can customise – giving us deliciously creamy cappuccinos and lattes.

It uses ESE pods or coffee grounds, which easily slot in the portafilter provided, and though the machine slides on the worktop a bit when we lock the portafilter in, there are other elements of the design that we liked a lot, including the intuitive controls and light-up progress bar. Our espresso was very good, too: rich and dark in colour, with a glossy hazelnut-coloured crema.

It’s a pricier machine than others like it on the market, but offers good value in terms of performance – and now is the perfect time to purchase it for a fraction of the original price.

Wattage: 1470W

Available from:

De’Longhi Dedica EC685.M espresso machine deals

Most stylish espresso maker

Star rating: 4.5/5

At 14.0cm wide and 33.0cm deep, the De’Longhi Dedica espresso machine is a compact option for slotting into kitchens of any size. It produces 15-bars of pressure to extract richly dark and crema-topped espresso, packed with flavour. With an efficient and moveable milk steam wand, it’s excellent value for money for under £200 and one of our favourite espresso machines.

Read our full De’longhi Dedica EC685.M espresso machine review.

Wattage: 1300W

Available from:

KitchenAid Artisan espresso machine

Best blowout espresso machine

Star rating: 4.5/5

The Artisan edition of KitchenAid’s espresso machine is a stylish kitchen addition. It has a low, slimline footprint but a hefty metal body that gives it good stability on its grippy base. It’s a classy, pricey unit that fully delivers in terms of coffee quality, steam wand efficiency and we also appreciated the accessories included (which is where many machines fall).

Available from:

Smeg ECF01 espresso machine

Best home espresso machine for aficionados

Star rating: 4.5/5

This sleek and stylish 1950s-style coffee machine not only looks great, but produced a rich, dark espresso with a robust, silky crema. Don’t be fooled by its simple three-button interface, this model takes a little time to get to know. But once you’re acquainted, it’ll produce top-quality espresso time after time.

Read our full Smeg ECF01 espresso machine review

Available:

Swan Retro Pump espresso machine deals

Best semi-automatic espresso machine for beginners

Star rating: 4/5

Rated 4/5 stars by our reviews experts, the Swan Retro Pump espresso machine offers great value for money. It boasts a dial-controlled milk frother for steaming milk and a statement temperature gauge. The retro design might not be everyone’s taste but it does come in a good range of different colours.

Read our full Swan Retro Pump espresso machine review.

Wattage: 1100W

Available from:

Salter EK3131 Espressimo coffee machine deals

Best budget espresso machine

Star rating: 4/5

If you’re looking for a small, affordable espresso machine to make basic espresso, this model might be for you. Your forfeit the thick, glossy crema produced by higher-spec machines, but do get a steam wand for making milky coffee classics like cappuccinos.

Read our full Salter Espresso coffee machine review.

Available:

How to get a good deal on coffee machines

Do your research first: use our product reviews and buyers’ guides to help you decide on the best coffee machine based on factors including your budget, space available, desired features and programmes, to help ensure you’re not lulled into buying something that’s not right for you. Our star ratings out of five will also flag the best of the best, like the Smeg BCC02 Bean to Cup coffee machine and the Sage the Barista Express coffee machine review.

use our product reviews and buyers’ guides to help you decide on the best coffee machine based on factors including your budget, space available, desired features and programmes, to help ensure you’re not lulled into buying something that’s not right for you. Our star ratings out of five will also flag the best of the best, like the Smeg BCC02 Bean to Cup coffee machine and the Sage the Barista Express coffee machine review. Set a budget: deals events can become overwhelming. Deciding a budget range in advance can help you stay focused on what you want, but also be reactive to the right deal.

deals events can become overwhelming. Deciding a budget range in advance can help you stay focused on what you want, but also be reactive to the right deal. Familiarise yourself with product RRPs: this will help you recognise the really valuable opportunities to save.

this will help you recognise the really valuable opportunities to save. Use additional tools: for example, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history of Amazon products.

for example, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history of Amazon products. Only buy what you can afford: set a budget before you start shopping and stick to it so that you are not persuaded to buy something that costs more than you should spend.

How do we select coffee machine deals?

We’re busy tracking prices of the best coffee machines from our category tests across retailers and the brands, to compare against each product’s recommended retail price (RRP). Our experts then handpick the best coffee machine deals to save you time and money.

Every machine featured in our guides were the top-rated models from our category tests. All were marked against a set of core and contributing criteria. The marks out of five across the following determined each machine’s overall star rating. Read more on how our experts test products.

Quality of brewed coffee

Quality of materials

Ease of assembly and use

Value for money

Packaging

How to calculate your kilowatt hour usage

Coffee machines can vary in their energy efficiency and usage. As a general rule of thumb, the more functions and settings a coffee machine has, e.g. milk frothing and in-built grinding, the more power it’s likely to use. It’s easy to work out a coffee machine’s kilowatt hour usage by using this simple sum.

Take the coffee machine’s wattage (we’ve listed the wattage above) multiply it by the coffee machine’s usage per day in hours, then divide the total by 1000. The result is your coffee machine’s daily kilowatt hour usage (kWh). Coffee machines only run for a short amount of time, so you’ll need to work out the time in decimals, for example half an hour is 0.5.

