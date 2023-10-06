Coi Leray has revealed that she’s not here for any in-concert shenanigans, especially if those shenanigans involve tossing objects at her onstage.

The undated footage went viral on social media on Wednesday (October 5), and was captured after the rising Hip Hop superstar got hit in the head with an unidentified object. Coi let the offending audience member know that she wasn’t here for the games.

“I’m from Jersey!” she shouted. “I will really smack the fuck out of you. Don’t fucking play with me! Keep that shit on cute or put it the fuck on mute, bitch!”

Check out the footage below.

Coi Leray reacts to being hit with object onstage 👀 https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/b8F2krYlWl — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 6, 2023

In the short time that she’s been in the mainstream spotlight, Benzino‘s daughter has made a name for herself for her brutal clawbacks and burns.

Back in August, she made headlines when she curved a fan who slid into her DMs and attempted to shoot his shot — with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

The exchange went viral on social media after the fan shared their Instagram DM conversation online, along with video commentary.

The fan admitted he was surprised that the “Players” hitmaker even responded in the first place, but unfortunately for him, Coi sent him home packing.

“Not even lying, give me one date and it will be the best night you ever had,” the dude boldly claimed as he slid into Coi’s DMs.

She replied: “What’s the date?”

He then used Facemoji’s GPT A.I. assistance to suggest date ideas, one of which was “taking a boat ride and watching the sunset.”

The 26-year-old rap star wasn’t impressed, though, savagely responded: “How about you take a boat ride out of my dm’s.”

Narrating his own failure, he claimed he’s now zero for six when it comes to shooting his shot with women online.

The fan shouldn’t feel too bad as he isn’t the first person to be shut down by Coi Leray. The Trendsetter star even curved Power actor Gianni Paolo by leaving him on read earlier this year.

“Team single for life — unless it’s Coi Leray,” the actor divulged, before detailing the embarrassment that ensued when he hopped into her DMs. “I mean she left me on read a couple weeks ago, which is crazy.”

When asked what he led with, Paolo admitted he may have come on a little strong. “I just said like, ‘You’re my wife’ — that’s the opening line always. So, I said that. [She] viewed that, viewed my whole story — and I was like, ‘Damn.’

“I showed Michael [Rainey Jr.] on set — because I was talking to her the week before — he goes, ‘Damn, that’s cold.’”