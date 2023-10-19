Coi Leray is toying with the idea of getting breast enhancement surgery, revealing to fans that she’s thinking about adding a cup or two to her bra size.

On Tuesday (October 18), the “Players” rapper — who has been on the receiving end of body-shaming insults on numerous occasions throughout her career — took to Twitter with some thoughts about a potential boob job, then talked to a few fans about it as well.

“Thinking about some new tits,” she began. When a fan said: “You good right now. I personally think you’re still growing into your body,” she replied: “Lol they said age 18 is when breast are fully developed lmaoo I’m 26 years old.”

Another fan chimed in: “I think you look great, but if you do get them go for smaller ones that fit your small frame. Don’t let the doctors convince you to go the bimbo route. My friend got smaller ones and they look amazing and very natural to fit her small frame.”

In response, Coi wrote, “This is good advise [sic] thanks.”

Regardless of if she decides to make a change to her body, Coi Leray has tons of men vying for her attention — but one actor has learned she’s not easily impressed.

During a conversation with TMZ over the summer, Power actor Gianni Paolo revealed Benzino’s daughter ghosted him after shooting his shot on Instagram.

“Team single for life — unless it’s Coi Leray,” the actor divulged, before detailing the embarrassment that ensued when he hopped into her DMs. “I mean she left me on read a couple weeks ago, which is crazy,” Paolo explained.

When asked what he led with, the 27-year-old admitted he may have come on a little strong. “I just said like, ‘You’re my wife’ — that’s the opening line always. So, I said that. [She] viewed that, viewed my whole story — and I was like damn.”

“I showed Michael [Rainey Jr.] on set — because I was talking to her the week before — he goes, ‘Damn that’s cold.’”

Although Paolo went on to say he didn’t get 50 Cent‘s advice on the matter, he’s down to get set up. “50 if you can set me up with Coi Leray, let’s go — let’s get it going.”

As for their first date, Paolo boasted he’d grab a “private room” at Crustacean in Beverly Hills, California. “There’s a minimum. Go crazy.”

A fan also learned Coi Leray isn’t easily impressed when he tried to slide in her DMs. The exchange went viral on social media in August after the fan shared their Instagram DM conversation online, along with video commentary.

The fan admitted he was surprised that the hitmaker even responded in the first place, but unfortunately for him, Coi sent him home packing.

“Not even lying, give me one date and it will be the best night you ever had,” the dude boldly claimed as he slid into Coi’s DMs.

She replied: “What’s the date?”

He then used Facemoji’s GPT A.I. assistance to suggest date ideas, one of which was “taking a boat ride and watching the sunset.”

The 26-year-old rap star wasn’t impressed, though, savagely responded: “How about you take a boat ride out of my dm’s.”

Narrating his own failure, he claimed he’s now zero for six when it comes to shooting his shot with women online.