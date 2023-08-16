Coin potato is a side dish to go with rice, chapathi etc. This potato is super quick gets done in just 20 mins! It is so flavorful and makes an excellent side dish with rasam and curd rice. This is a fantastic way to serve spicy roasted potatoes in your meal. It is perfect to pack for lunchbox or for our daily meals. Lets get on to learn how to make coin potato with step by step pictures and video.

This Coin potato is my goto recipe when I am pressed for time. I always feel nostalgic as amma often makes it for me during my childhood. Attimes when ever I feel hungry at odd times she used to make this coin potato and serve it with curd rice and I just love it so much. Now both mittu and gugu are fond if this, I have packed this for mittu many times in her lunch box with rasam rice and its an unbeatable combo.

About Coin Potato Recipe

This potato is very quick and easy to make. This potato gets its name from the shape, it is sliced which looks similar to a coin. This is actually a stir but roasted more to get a crispy roast. This coin potato gets done in just 20 mins and perfect to go with meals, sure a perfect recipe when you want to make a quick meal.

Recipe

Coin Potato | Tawa Potato Coin potato is a side dish to go with rice, chapathi etc. This potato is super quick gets done in just 20 mins! It is so flavorful and makes an excellent side dish with rasam and curd rice. This is a fantastic way to serve spicy roasted potatoes in your meal. It is perfect to pack for lunchbox or for our daily meals. Lets get on to learn how to make coin potato with step by step pictures and video. Total Time 20 minutes mins 1x 2x 3x Instructions To begin with first rinse the potatoes well, peel the skin from it, rinse again. Cut into slightly thick slices as shown below.

Repeat to finish.

Do not make it too thick or too thin.

Immediately keep it immersed in water to prevent discoloration. Set aside.

To a pan preferable iron – heat oil add mustard seeds let it splutter then add curry leaves,let it splutter then add ginger garlic paste.

Saute for a minute.

Drain water from it completely and add it to the pan.

Then add potatoes along with salt and turmeric powder.

Saute for 2-3 mins.

Cook covered for 2-3 mins or until the potatoes turn soft. Do not make it mushy.

.Add red chilli powder,coriander powder and garam masala powder.

Mix well roast for few mins until crispy. Switch off.

Serve Coin Potato hot with rice. Video

Notes I personally like to make it simple with our usual Indian spices like turmeric, red chilli and garam masala powders.

After cutting the potatoes keep it immersed in water to prevent discoloration. Also soaking in water prevents sticking while frying.

Adjust spice powders according to your preference and taste. Do not add more it may dry out the potatoes, so balance it with a good amount of oil.

Use iron tawa to make it more crispy. Nutrition Facts Coin Potato | Tawa Potato Amount Per Serving (75 g) Calories 342

Nutrition Facts Coin Potato | Tawa Potato Amount Per Serving (75 g) Calories 342

Calories from Fat 198 % Daily Value* Fat 22g34% Saturated Fat 2g13% Trans Fat 0.1g Polyunsaturated Fat 6g Monounsaturated Fat 14g Sodium 59mg3% Potassium 755mg22% Carbohydrates 32g11% Fiber 5g21% Sugar 1g1% Protein 5g10% Vitamin A 530IU11% Vitamin C 234mg284% Calcium 72mg7% Iron 2mg11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Expert Tips

I personally like to make it simple with our usual indian spices like turmeric, red chilli and garam masala powders.

Afeter cutting the potaties keep it immersed in water to prevent discoloration.Also soaking in water prevents sticking while frying.

Adjust spice powders according to your preference and taste. Do not add more it may dry out the potatoes, so balance it with a good amount of oil.

Use iron tawa to make it more crispy.

Variations

You can adjust the spices as per your taste. You can add any spices like garlic powder, onion powder, oregano seasoning or peri peri seasoning or pav bhaji masala powder or just our Indian spice powders.

The potatoes can be marinated in the spices and tawa fried too.

