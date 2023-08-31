Coinbase and other crypto-related companies witnessed a significant rise in stock prices following reports that Grayscale has emerged victorious in its lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On Tuesday, August 29, the US District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled that the SEC did not provide a “consistent justification” for rejecting Grayscale’s request to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). This decision brings the asset management firm closer to offering a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US.

The price of Bitcoin reacted positively to this development, breaking above and beyond the $26,000 mark. According to CoinGecko data, the premier cryptocurrency is currently valued at $27,136, reflecting a 3.8% price gain in the past week.

Coinbase (COIN) Rally 15% After Grayscale’s Win

The value of Coinbase’s stock COIN stood at $84.70 by the close of the trading session on Tuesday, representing a 15.2% increase from the day’s opening price.

The crypto company’s stock surged by nearly $13 per share, climbing from $73.5 per share to almost $86 during the day, according to Coinbase’s stock information. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, became publicly listed on Nasdaq in 2021.

This price jump is believed to have been triggered by the success of Grayscale’s appeal against the United States SEC, as mentioned above. While the court’s decision doesn’t automatically convert the asset manager’s Bitcoin Trust to a spot ETF, it is still perceived as a significant milestone in launching the financial product in the North American country.

If spot Bitcoin ETFs receive approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase could become one of the biggest winners due to its surveillance-sharing agreements with some applicants, including the world’s largest asset manager, Blackrock.

These arrangements aim to mitigate potential market manipulation risks – a concern raised by the SEC after the initial Bitcoin ETF submissions.

Marathon and Riot Witness Surge In Stocks Price

Coinbase was not the only cryptocurrency company that enjoyed the ripple effect of Grayscale’s legal triumph. Bitcoin mining companies, like Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT), also felt a positive impact on their stock prices.

Favorable judgments, such as the latest Grayscale victory, often boost the interest and optimism of investors in the cryptocurrency industry and crypto-related products. As a result, companies operating in the cryptocurrency space, including Bitcoin mining firms, are likely to receive increased attention from investors.

According to TradingView, the value of MARA soared by about 30% on Tuesday, closing at $13.69 per share by the end of the day’s trading session. Likewise, the RIOT price experienced an 18.2% rally, climbing from $10.39 per share to almost $12.3 at the end of the day.

As of this writing, the Marathon Digital Holdings stock is trading at $12.94 per share, reflecting a 5.2% decrease since the opening of Wednesday’s (30th of August) trading session. Meanwhile, Riot Platforms’ stock has currently declined by 4% to trade at $11.8 per share.

Coinbase (COIN) stock price on the daily timeframe | Source: Coinbase Global chart on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView