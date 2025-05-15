(Reuters) -Crypto exchange Coinbase said on Thursday it expects to incur between $180 million and $400 million in costs related to a cyber attack.

The company said account data including names, addresses and emails were stolen for a “small subset” of its customers, but the attackers did not get access to login credentials or passwords.

“We will reimburse customers who were tricked into sending funds to the attacker,” Coinbase said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)