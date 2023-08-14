The investor letter noted that CoinDesk has enlisted the expertise of financial advisers to facilitate the process of onboarding new institutional and strategic investors, in collaboration with DCG.

Coindesk, a prominent player in the crypto media landscape, has made significant headlines with its recent decision to lay off 45% of its editorial staff while simultaneously exploring potential avenues to sell the business.

CoinDesk Made a Bold Move with Its Staff Layoff

According to a memo authored by CoinDesk CEO Kevin Worth, the layoffs are primarily concentrated within the media team. Worth noted that the layoffs were a necessary step to ensure the company’s financial stability moving forward and to facilitate the impending sale of CoinDesk Inc.

Reports suggest that a total of 20 employees are affected by the layoff, equating to 45% of Coindesk’s editorial team. This personnel reduction corresponds to a 16% cut in the entire workforce, highlighting the company’s emphasis on its editorial division.

Behind this seemingly drastic step lies a broader strategic vision. Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of CoinDesk, has been in discussions to bring on board strategic investors. While the layoffs are clearly painful for the impacted employees and the company’s operations, they are framed as a necessary preparation for a major transition.

Notably, sources indicate that DCG is close to concluding a significant sale of a stake worth over $125 million, backed by crypto investor Matthew Roszak of Tally Capital. Under the terms of this impending deal, DCG will not completely divest from CoinDesk, instead, it is set to maintain a stake in the media property.

CoinDesk’s prospective sale was first reported in January, sending shockwaves across the crypto space at the time. This revelation came amid the backdrop of financial struggles faced by DCG, which had been acquired through the acquisition of Genesis Trading, a brokerage firm that had gone bankrupt.

The intricacies of financial management in the crypto space had caught up with DCG, prompting the company to investigate several ways for raising cash and repositioning itself for long-term success.

CoinDesk to Onboard New Investors

In a recent shareholder letter for the second quarter of 2023, DCG disclosed pivotal developments within its Coindesk subsidiary.

The investor letter noted that CoinDesk has enlisted the expertise of financial advisers to facilitate the process of onboarding new institutional and strategic investors, in collaboration with DCG. These discussions have reportedly been underway for several months, highlighting the seriousness of the initiative and the interest it has generated within the investment community.

Coindesk’s endeavors seem to be complemented by its strong performance during the quarter. The letter highlights the remarkable achievement of $15 million in revenues attributed to the Consensus 2023 festival, held in April.

CoinDesk’s strategic shift is further contextualized by DCG’s broader business operations. DCG, which operates across various sectors within the crypto ecosystem, has been actively exploring avenues to attract new investors for its ventures. This includes the search for investors for Luno, its crypto exchange subsidiary.

