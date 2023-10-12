Key takeaways

CoinMarketCap launches a ChatGPT plugin

Crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap, owned by crypto exchange Binance, announced the launch of its ChatGPT plugin on Wednesday, October 11th.

In its blog post , the firm confirmed that it has developed a novel plugin for the large-language model (LLM)-based AI chatbot ChatGPT. Users can access the feature by signing in to their ChatGPT Plus account and enabling the plugin.

Thanks to this feature, CoinMarketCap users can now gain access to up-to-date data directly sourced from CoinMarketCap. Thus, enabling users to keep up with the rapidly changing crypto landscape.

Using the CoinMarketCap ChatGPT plugin doesn’t attract additional fees aside from the $20-per-month subscription fee for ChatGPT Plus

The plugin offers personal analysis to users

CoinMarketCap explained that the plugin will operate as an AI crypto analyst. The plugin is capable of answering complex queries instantly by tapping into CoinMarketCap’s real-time crypto data, all through simple chat prompts.

Thanks to this feature, questions that previously required time-consuming data analysis can now be answered instantly, the team explained.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , David Salamon, CoinMarketCap’s Director of Product, said,

“We’re very proud of what we’re delivering with the CoinMarketCap plugin for ChatGPT. Combining AI with a real-time, comprehensive data source like CoinMarketCap will transform the way people do research. It’s like giving every crypto investor their own personal Crypto Analyst.”

CoinMarketCap remains one of the leading data aggregator platforms for cryptocurrency users. It currently provides users with data on more than 1.8 million cryptocurrencies and 665 crypto exchanges.

Its parent company, Binance, continues to expand its base despite its ongoing regulatory challenges. Last month, Binance partnered with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB) to explore the possibility of issuing a stablecoin in Japan.