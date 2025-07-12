Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is clarifying the comments he made about Toronto’s Rogers Stadium earlier this week.

Martin issued the clarification Friday during the third of four concerts at the newly built stadium, which is on the outskirts of the city.

When he first took the stage on Monday, Martin thanked the crowd for going through all “the traffic and the travel and the trains and the waiting” to get to “this weird stadium in the middle of nowhere.”

But now Martin says he “never criticized” the stadium and only meant to thank fans for making the trek to the former Downsview Airport lands.

“I have never criticized this stadium that was beautifully, kindly built for us to play in. I don’t think to say anything mean at all,” Martin told the crowd on Friday.

“I’m so grateful to have somewhere where we can hang out with all of you,” he added.

Concertgoers had complained about poor crowd control at the 50,000-capacity stadium when it first opened last month, and some said it was a hassle getting out of the venue even after Coldplay’s first show.

As of Wednesday, Rogers spokesman Zac Carreiro said Live Nation has been improving the venue’s operations and “we know they will continue to make enhancements at the stadium.”

A Live Nation Canada spokesperson said those adjustments include “improving crowd flow, easing traffic congestion, enhancing accessibility and comfort to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.”

K-Pop group Blackpink is set to take Rogers Stadium next, with two back-to-back shows on July 22 and July 23.

— With files from The Canadian Press