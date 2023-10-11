Waugh was previously president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals. His new role will focus on brand strategy, affiliate operations and franchise sales.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Jason Waugh has been named president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates, the real estate company announced on Tuesday.

As head of the Coldwell Banker brand, Waugh will be in charge of brand strategy and positioning, affiliate operations and franchise sales for the network of 100,000 sales professionals across 39 countries and territories. Waugh will report to Liz Gehringer, Anywhere Franchise Brands president and CEO, and previous president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates.

Prior to this appointment, Waugh was president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals. As president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates, he will be focusing on day-to-day business operations, growing franchise sales and bringing more robust services to affiliates.

“Jason is a remarkable leader who brings both a deep understanding of real estate and a sharp sales acumen, drawn from his diverse range of business experience,” Gehringer said in a press statement. “After an extensive search to ensure that we found an exemplary leader to guide Coldwell Banker in this new era, we found in Jason the leadership attributes and vision for growth that will be invaluable to our affiliate partners.”

Waugh has served in multiple roles at various levels during his real estate career, starting as a sales agent, and ultimately becoming a brokerage owner, regional sales manager and COO. He also holds a Juris Doctorate from Pepperdine University.

“I am elated to serve as steward of the Coldwell Banker brand, the legendary North Star of the real estate industry,” Waugh said in a statement. “I am confident that my expertise has positioned me well to enable our broker owner affiliates and their agents to rapidly achieve their business goals now and long into the future. Coldwell Banker has been leading the industry for more than 117 years. I look forward to ensuring our brand leads the industry for future generations to come and delivers the quality services that our customers enjoy.”

Waugh’s appointment follows the promotion of Kamini Lane to CEO and president of Coldwell Banker Realty in April 2023. Coldwell Banker Realty is the Anywhere company-owned Coldwell Banker brokerage organization. Lane and Waugh will partner to continue to grow the Coldwell Banker brand and company-owned brokerage.

Email Lillian Dickerson