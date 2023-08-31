Cole Palmer joined Manchester City as a seven-year-old

Chelsea are close to signing Manchester City and England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer.

It is understood terms have not yet been agreed by the clubs but a move is likely this summer.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has said the Blues may look to bring in one more offensive player during this transfer window, but insists a new recruit would have to fit the right ‘profile’.

Palmer can play in various positions both in the forward line and midfield.

He was part of the England youth side which won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer, and is a product of the City academy.

The 21-year-old has started the season well at City and scored in both the Uefa Super Cup win over Sevilla and the Community Shield loss to Arsenal.

City manager Pep Guardiola has previously said that Palmer will not be allowed to leave on loan. West Ham had been interested in signing him earlier this summer but that was thought to be a loan approach.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he “could not talk about players that don’t belong to us” when asked about Palmer on Wednesday.

“I don’t know anything at the moment,” Pochettino said after his side’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

“The club didn’t tell me. I don’t want to talk about a player that has still not signed.”

Asked if Chelsea would make any more moves in the transfer window, which closes on Friday, Pochettino added: “Maybe yes, maybe no. Maybe you know better than me what is going on.”