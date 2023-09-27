





The hype around Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets didn’t last very long once he actually hit the field. Just a few minutes into the Jets’ first game of the season, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, effectively ending his season. While Zach Wilson has been charged with leading the team during games for the time being, another prominent NFL quarterback is offering up his services.

Colin Kaepernick penned a letter to the Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas explaining that he’d be happy to take Rodgers’ place in practice sessions to help get the team in tip-top shape. While it wasn’t intended to be public, rapper J. Cole got Kaep’s permission to share it on his Instagram.

“I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran quarterback. As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad,” Kaepernick said. “I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.”

He went on to give Zach Wilson his flowers and expressed his sincere hope that the 24-year-old can “lead this championship-caliber team” to the Super Bowl. He also acknowledged that him being allowed to coach the practice squad will give the higher-ups a chance to evaluate their options if they need a veteran to step into the role.

“I am sure of my ability to provide you with an elite QB option if, God forbid, QB1 goes down,” Kaepernick wrote. “However, I know that there may naturally be uncertainties from you and possibly from others about my playing abilities. This plan, I believe, allows me to be of great service to the team as a practice squad QB, while also giving you a low-commitment chance to assess my capabilities to help in any other capacity you may see fit.”

“Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer and you’re not that impressed. Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it,” he continued. “In either of these scenarios, I would be committed to getting your defense ready week in and week out, all season long, and I would wear that responsibility like a badge of honor.”

Kaepernick also addressed an apparent elephant in the room in that he hasn’t been a part of an NFL team since 2017, which would lead some to believe he’s in no shape to lead a team hoping to go all the way to the Super Bowl.

“Unlike many of the veteran QBs that have been named in the media, I’ve never retired or stopped training,” he pointed out. “My training schedule has remained the same for six years; Monday through Friday, 5 a.m.–8 a.m. training on the field and in the weight room. I’ve kept this training schedule without failure for the past six years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself.”

The Jets are set to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Oct. 1. With Rodgers out indefinitely, the Jets may need some help sooner rather than later.





