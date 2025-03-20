The Swedish firm behind a novel polymer-graphene composite material, which promises to overcome many of the disadvantages of traditional hydrogen storage methods, has entered a strategic collaboration with UK climate tech startup Levidian, to co-develop new graphene-based polymer solutions for the hydrogen sector and other industries.

Graphmatech’s flagship technology, Aros Graphene®, enables efficient graphene integration and dispersion into other traditional materials like metals and polymers including silver, copper, or thermoplastics. This imbues these materials with graphene’s notable properties, such as strength, conductivity, and the provision of an impermeable barrier.

Levidian’s patented LOOP technology captures carbon from methane before combustion, enabling heavy emitters and hard-to-abate industries to decarbonise gas flows while producing clean hydrogen and high-quality graphene.

The companies aim to accelerate the market adoption of graphene, bringing together Levidian’s graphene production capability with Graphmatech’s modular dispersion technology to manufacture high-performance polymer-graphene composites for a range of industrial applications. Use cases for these composites include pipelines and hydrogen pressure vessels where graphene has reportedly been shown to reduce hydrogen gas leakage by up to 83%.

Product development will be carried out in the UK and Sweden with significant scope for growth in the Middle East with both companies having established a presence in Abu Dhabi last year. Levidian is also working to identify the location for a new production and delivery centre in the region, which will serve as a showcase and central production hub for the business and is expected to create around 100 professional and manufacturing roles alongside a further 150 indirect jobs.

Graphmatech said it is actively engaged in collaboration and dialogue with key industries and stakeholders in the GCC region including resin manufacturers, pipe manufacturers, 3D printing, pressure vessel manufacturers, hydrogen and energy stakeholders.

This partnership comes at a vital time for the hydrogen economy, with Hydrogen Insight forecasting that global demand for hydrogen will increase by a factor of 3.3 by 2050, meaning that an infrastructure scale-up and technology advancements are needed to meet demand.

“With hydrogen set to play a central role in the world’s net zero future, there is an urgent need to develop high-performance, sustainable products that will ensure this gas can be safely stored and transported.” said Ian Hopkins, CCO of Levidian.

“I am delighted to be joining forces with Graphmatech as we play our part in supporting the development of this critical new sector.”

“This collaboration with Levidian marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise materials for a sustainable future.” adds Dr. Mamoun Taher, Founder and CTO of Graphmatech.

“By combining our expertise in graphene-infused materials with Levidian’s innovative LOOP technology, we are poised to make substantial advancements in the hydrogen sector and beyond. This partnership exemplifies the power of cross-industry and cross-country collaboration in driving meaningful technological progress and contributing to global sustainability goals.”