A new Penn Nursing initiative explores the impact of federally funded international bioethics training programs. The collaborative initiative, published in the Journal of Empirical Research on Human Research Ethics, highlights both the significant achievements and ongoing challenges in building bioethics research capacity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The collaboration, led by Connie M. Ulrich, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, the Lillian S. Brunner Chair in Medical and Surgical Nursing in Penn Nursing’s Department of Biobehavioral Health Sciences and Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy in the Perelman School of Medicine, examines seven doctoral and postdoctoral bioethics training programs supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Fogarty International Center’s D43 mechanism. These programs, primarily located in African countries, Central Asia, and Ukraine, aim to prepare scholars for independent bioethics research, teaching, and advising on complex ethical issues.

Key findings and successes include:

Advancing doctoral and postdoctoral international bioethics training is essential for addressing health care needs in LMICs.

Graduates from these programs have attained leadership positions in their home countries and have a strong record of publications.

The programs foster cross-disciplinary collaboration and enhance the ethical conduct of research.

However, the study also identifies several challenges:

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted in-person activities and data collection.

Trainees often face communication difficulties, heavy employment duties, and gaps in advanced research skills.

Administrative hurdles in funding transfers and university degree granting processes can cause delays.

“Our study clearly demonstrates that advancing international bioethics training is not just beneficial, but absolutely essential for addressing global health care needs. The success of our graduates in leadership roles and their contributions to ethical research underscore the profound impact of these programs. It is vital that we continue to invest in and support these initiatives to build robust bioethics capacity worldwide, ensuring we can effectively tackle complex ethical challenges in health,” said the researchers.

The findings advocate for continued investment in these training programs, emphasizing the need for sustained financial support from NIH and other funders, institutional capacity development, and the creation of dedicated research ethics posts in LMICs. This continued investment is crucial for establishing and upholding ethical research standards globally and addressing emerging ethical dilemmas in health.

Connie M. Ulrich et al, Advancing Doctoral and Postdoctoral International Bioethics Training Programs Supported by the D43 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Fogarty Mechanism, Journal of Empirical Research on Human Research Ethics (2025). DOI: 10.1177/15562646251342882



