





It was a quiet first half for Florida during the Gators' season opener against Utah. Billy Napier's squad managed to put just three points on the scoreboard before halftime, at which point the team trailed 17–3.

Things were similarly lackluster for Matt Rhule and Nebraska during their first half of the season, as they were held scoreless at halftime of their game against Minnesota, though their defense looked strong.

While the Cornhuskers took a lead early into the second half, courtesy of a miraculous trick-play touchdown that nearly went extremely wrong, neither Rhule nor Napier were able to escape criticism from college football fans on social media.

It’s only Week 1, yet fans wasted no time dragging the Power Five head coaches after just one half of football.

On 4th and 3, Florida had 2 players on the field with the same number. Gave Utah a first down Billy Napier might get left at the airport pic.twitter.com/wdul1g7w78 — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) September 1, 2023

are we sure they fired scott frost, like there isn't some sort of theoden-saruman situation going on — crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) September 1, 2023

Impressive that Billy Napier is incapable of teaching his punt returners things my dad taught me when I was 13 — sure is a hot one (@playpigeonss) September 1, 2023

Holly Rowe says Billy Napier said Florida needs to call more runs. [Gators immediately shift into empty backfield.] — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 1, 2023

Imagine being a Florida fan- you watch Billy Napier coach a terrible first half, followed by Dan Mullen breaking it down at halftime. #Gators — Mark Owen (@markwowen) September 1, 2023

The first touchdown of the Matt Rhule era could not have been more Nebraska https://t.co/tt9PbhzmSw — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 1, 2023

After one half: Matt Rhule: $247,000

Nebraska: 0 pts https://t.co/rhs2B4JZUL pic.twitter.com/x1Q76ypwCy — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) September 1, 2023

How the hell did Scott Frost get into Matt Rhule’s headset at the end of half there. — Bruce Claussen (@BruceAClaussen) September 1, 2023

A Matt Rhule team going to the half scoreless; well I never (feigned gasp) — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) September 1, 2023








